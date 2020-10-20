Republic TV to sue Mumbai Police Commissioner for Rs 200 Cr for Over TRP Scam Case

Arnab Goswami and Republic TV have decided to sue Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh for Rs 200 crore over the ongoing investigation in Television Rating Point (TRP) scam case.

The news channel added that it will file a contempt petition against Special Executive Magistrate and the Assistance Police Commissioner Sudhir Jambwadekar “on account of the fact that he initiated chapter proceedings with respect to the FIRs [first information reports] that have been suspended by the Bombay High Court,” it said in a statement.

A Twitter post on the official Republic TV handle reads,”Arnab & Republic to sue Param Bir Singh for Rs. 200 cr, as Maharashtra Govt and Mumbai Police admit in court that Network is not named in the TRP case FIR.”