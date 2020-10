Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has announced Rs.80,000 crore for development of roads and bridges in Assam.

Further the minister announced that works for the 9 km long Dhubri-Phulbari bridge and the promised Majuli-Nematighat bridge will start soon.

Meanwhile, another Multi-modal Logistics Park will be set up on the banks of Barak River in Assam announced Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal during the ceremony in Jogighopa today.