Senior Assam Govt Official Held for Stealing Mobile Phone in Guwahati

Guwahati Police have arrested a senior official of Assam town and country planning department for allegedly stealing a mobile phone from a shop in Guwahati

According to reports, city police arrested town and country planning department deputy director Md Ali Ashraf on Monday based on a complaint lodged by an employee of the shop with Satgaon police station, said the police official.

The officer in white shirt and blue jeans, was caught on CCTV cameras stealing the mobile phone from the shop, Yash Josh at city’s Baghorbori Tiniali area.

The FIR lodged in the Satgaon police station stated, “The deputy director Ali Ashraf has stolen a mobile phone Samsung A-507FZKVINS which was registered in the name of Yash Ahmed, son of Raju Ahmed, an employee of ‘Yash Josh’ store situated at Baghorbori Tiniali.”

Ali Ashraf is posted as deputy director at the office of town and country planning in North Lakhimpur.