Tanishq ad created a ‘movement’: Ad maker

More number of people have seen the now-withdrawn Tanishq advertisement as the controversy also created a “movement” where many are buying Tanishq products to take a stand, the advertisement campaign’s creator said on Tuesday.
The ad showed realities and, after the controversy, a silent majority of people has started speaking out against a vocal minority, according to Amit Akali, Managing Partner and Creative Head of ‘Whats Your Problem’, the agency behind the advertisement campaign.
As per reports he also asserted that no one would have expected the backlash because “communal harmony is the centre of our fabric”.
The USD 120-billion Tata Group chose to withdraw the 55-second Tanishq advertisement, which shows a Muslim mother-in-law caring for her pregnant Hindu daughter-in-law, in the wake of a furore online and displeasure among certain groups for alleged communal tones.
Despite the advertisement being withdrawn, many people came in support of the campaign and made their displeasure against the online trolls known.