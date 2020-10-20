Tanishq ad created a ‘movement’: Ad maker

More number of people have seen the now-withdrawn Tanishq advertisement as the controversy also created a “movement” where many are buying Tanishq products to take a stand, the advertisement campaign’s creator said on Tuesday.

The ad showed realities and, after the controversy, a silent majority of people has started speaking out against a vocal minority, according to Amit Akali, Managing Partner and Creative Head of ‘Whats Your Problem’, the agency behind the advertisement campaign.

As per reports he also asserted that no one would have expected the backlash because “communal harmony is the centre of our fabric”.