Arunachal CM, Indian Army soldiers pays homage to martyrs of Tulung La

NET Bureau

The Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Pema Khandu laid a wreath to pay tributes to Martyrs during a solemn Wreath Laying Ceremony organised by Indian Army at Tulung La on October 20 to commemorate the 45th Martyrs Day of four Gallant Soldiers of 5 ASSAM RIFLES who had made Supreme Sacrifice on the same day in the year 1975 at Tulung La Pass while maintaining the sanctity of LAC at an altitude over 17000 ft.

It is coincidental that all four Martyrs had ‘Chhetri’ as their surname. The recently constructed Memorial has thus been named as ‘Chhetri War Memorial’. It is also important to note that the Indian Army soldiers have constructed this Memorial by their own hands, at the same site as a special tribute to their comrades, who made supreme sacrifice on the line of duty while protecting the Country.

After paying homage to martyrs at the War Memorial, CM Khandu also visited Tulung La Pass.