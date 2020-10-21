Will Get Supplies from Abroad If Assam Border Blockade not Eased: Mizoram

Mizoram has hardened its stand on the rift in the Assam-Mizoram border and has said that it will get essential supplies from neighbouring countries- Myanmar and Bangladesh if the blockade of trucks in Assam is not eased.

It is to be mentioned that post the incident, hundreds of trucks carrying essential commodities to Mizoram have been stranded at the inter-state border since October 16, however, there has been no fresh violence but tension persists in the border districts.

“In view of the blockade of the national highway, which is the lifeline of essential goods for the people of Mizoram, the Chief Minister mentioned that this would necessitate the government to explore possibilities of transporting essential goods through the neighbouring states of Manipur and Tripura, and even from the neighbouring countries of Myanmar and Bangladesh,” a Mizoram government statement said.

The Assam government has said it is committed to restoring normalcy along the inter-state border with Mizoram.

The Assam Police’s Special DGP (Border), Mukesh Agarwal, said the situation at the border is under control, with no further incident in the past 24 hours. He promised adequate protection to the people living close to the border.