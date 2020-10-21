Indian Army Hands over Chinese Soldier to PLA

Indian Army handed over the Chinese soldier Corporal Wang Ya Long to the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) at the Chushul Moldo meeting point, on Tuesday night.

The soldier was handed over to China after completion of formalities.

Earlier, the Chinese soldier was apprehended in the Demchok sector of Eastern Ladakh on Monday after he had strayed across the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

According to the Indian Army, the soldier had strayed across the Line of Actual Control in Demchok.

According to the Indian Army, the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) soldier was provided medical assistance including oxygen, food and warm clothes to protect him from the vagaries of extreme altitude and harsh climatic conditions in the region.