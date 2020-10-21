Know about Affirmations and how they Help You

NET News Desk

Have you ever considered standing in front of the mirror talking to yourself? Sounds crazy right? Well self-talk or rather positive self talking can actually help you grow miraculously. ‘These positive self-talking’ is known as Affirmations.

What are Affirmations?

An affirmation is usually a sentence or phrase that you repeat regularly to make a formal declaration to yourself and the universe of your intention for it to be the truth.

In the words of Louise Hay, “An affirmation is really anything you say or think. A lot of what we normally say and think is quite negative and doesn’t create good experiences for us. We have to retrain our thinking and speaking into positive patterns if we want to change our lives.”

How does Affirmations Work?

We have a kind of filter in our brains which is known as Reticular Activating System (RAS). RAS filters in the information that we need and filters out the information that we don’t. For example, you and your friend are in a car. You are driving and you need fuel whereas your friend is hungry. You two are on the same way, but you shall be looking for fuel on the way. Even if you see a restaurant RAS will filter that out as right now what’s important for you is a petrol pump. Whereas, for your friend, he/she shall be looking for restaurants.

If used in the positive way, affirmations reinforce positive thinking habits and suffocate all possibilities of negative thoughts. Over time, they reprogram the subconscious to operate on a more positive frequency around the clock.

When we say repeatedly to ourselves, it sends a message to our RAS that it’s important for us.

When you do that, RAS starts noticing different ways to help us achieve our goals. If an ideal relationship is your goal, you will begin to meet new people and opportunities will move to the forefront of your awareness.

What is an effective Affirmation?

First, you have to decide what kind of change you would like to have in your life. Then decide, what are the characteristics or value you need to attain to remind yourself. Once it’s done, attach an emotion and a keyword to that goal in such a way that whenever you say or hear that word you feel motivated. For example if you are looking for a job, use affirmations like-

I am getting a lot of job offers

I am very happy with my job

I am successful in everything I attempt

I am a magnet for money and abundance.

Some say it takes 21 days of repetition for an affirmation make its mark on your psyche, so aim to keep your affirmation going for at least a month. In the beginning you will have to consciously choose to repeat your affirmations. If you repeat them at every opportunity they will begin to replace the negative mind banter that takes over when we are not monitoring our thoughts.

Make sure that your intensions are positive and pure. Also, apart from the affirmations, take the necessary actions that can lead you closer towards you goal. If you need a job, along with affirmations, you keep preparing for interviews, examinations etc.

With a combination of mind power and hard work, you can achieve anything you desire.