‘Shakti Peeth’ at Kamakhya Temple Reopens for Devotees

The Kamakhya Devalaya of Guwahati has opened the doors to the main ‘Shakti peeth’ or Sanctum sanctorum for devotees on 21st October on the occasion of Durga Puja.

The temple door opens at 8:30 AM and closes at sunset.

Devotees will be tested for COVID-19 at the foothills before being permitted to proceed uphill.

Passes need to be applied at the temple’s official website.

Only 7 to 10 devotees will be allowed inside the shakti peeth at any given time. Reportedly, very few devotees have visited the Devalaya after it reopened its premises after seven months of lockdown. Only 100 to 150 devotees have been recorded daily.

No prasad or bhog will be served at Kamakhya Devalaya due to the pandemic situation.