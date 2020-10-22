Assam CM ensures seamless movement of trucks through inter-state border to Mizoram

NET News Desk

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has directed the authorities concerned to ensure seamless movement of trucks and other vehicles through the interstate border to Mizoram.

The CM has directed officials to ensure seamless transportation through the inter-state border between the two states. — Chief Minister Assam (@CMOfficeAssam) October 21, 2020

Following a violent clash between the residents of the two states, the movement of trucks carrying goods was stranded at the inter-state border since October 16. The Mizoram government, however, assured that no harm will be caused to the truck drivers and requested to ease the border blockade.

Owing to the blockade Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga asserted that the state would procure essential goods through Manipur, Tripura or even neighbouring countries Bangladesh and Myanmar.

However, with the intervention of the Home Ministry and the continued efforts of the CMs and chief secretaries the issue has been resolved.

As per reports, the situation is under control and no further incidents have been reported. Both Sonowal and Zoramthanga assured to take positive steps for maintaining peace at the border and strengthening brotherhood among the people of both the states.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah called Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday and took stock of the recent situation along the Assam-Mizoram border.

Shah enquired about the steps taken by the Assam government to defuse the tension and said that the Union Home Ministry has initiated steps for maintaining peace along the interstate border, a CMO spokesman said. Sonowal apprised the union home minister of the steps taken by the Assam government for normalising the situation and of the discussions among senior officials of both the states.

The joint secretary to the union home ministry (North East), Satyendra Garg visited Assam on Wednesday as per Shah’s direction and held discussions with the home secretaries of both the states at Silchar. During the discussions, all border related issues and steps required to maintain peace and law and order at the inter-state border were discussed thoroughly, an official spokesman said.

Transportation at the border has returned to normal following Sonowal’s direction, the spokesman added.