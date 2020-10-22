Assam Rifles Jawan Killed in NSCN (IM) Ambush in Arunachal

An Assam Rifles jawan was martyred when a group of NSCN (IM) attacked a patrolling party of the forces at Tirap district on Wednesday morning, Army sources informed.

The personnel of the Sixth Assam Rifles were on routine patrolling duty, when the group of the rebel outfit opened fire near Sanliam Village, under Lazu circle of the district at around 7.30 AM.

The identity of the deceased jawan has not been disclosed yet.

The security personnel also retaliated and in the battle the jawan achieved martyrdom, the sources adding details are awaited.

Security forces have launched a massive search operation to nab the ultras who escaped under thick foliage, the sources added.