“Free COVID Vaccination in Bihar”, Announces FM Nirmala Sitharaman While Releasing BJP’s Poll Manifesto

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman released the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) poll manifesto for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections on Thursday, October 22.

In the manifesto, the BJP has said that once a vaccine to treat the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is available for production at a mass scale, it will be provided for free to everyone in Bihar.

“As soon as COVID-19 vaccine will be available for production at a mass scale, every person in Bihar will get free vaccination. This is the first promise mentioned in our poll manifesto,” said Nirmala Sitharaman in Patna.

“Bihar is one state where all citizens are politically sensitive & well informed. They know & understand the promises a party makes. If anyone raises questions on our manifesto, we can answer them with confidence as we fulfil what we promised,” she added.

She appealed to all the people of Bihar to vote for NDA and make it win.

“Nitish Kumar will be the Chief Minister of Bihar for the next five years. Under his rule, Bihar will become a progressive and developed state of India,” she said.