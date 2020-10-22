Ganeshguri Flyover Connecting Zoo Road Inaugurated in Guwahati

The extended wing of the Ganeshguri Flyover in Guwahati has been inaugurated on 22 October on the occasion of ‘shasthi puja’.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Public Works Department (PWD) minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Guwahati Development Department (GDD) minister Siddhartha Bhattacharya.

The wing connecting R.G Baruah Road (Zoo Road) to the old Ganeshguri flyover is anticipated to curb the traffic congestion at the Ganeshguri point and is inaugurated within the stipulated time.

The 476-meter flyover was built under the State-Own Priority Scheme-General with a financial outlay of Rs 58.76 crore.