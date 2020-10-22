India Warns Twitter Over Location Settings Showing Leh in China

The location settings in microblogging social media site Twitter has been showing Leh in Ladakh as part of Chinese territory, causing massive outrage among netizens.

In a letter to Twitter Inc CEO Jack Dorsey, the government expressed its disapproval of the “misrepresentation of map of India” and asked the company to “respect sensitivities of Indian citizens”, sources said.

Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir are “integral and inalienable parts of India governed by the Constitution of India”, the government told Twitter after the social media platform’s location settings showed Leh as part of China, government sources said.

Earlier, the geo-location of Leh, which is the headquarters of the union territory of Ladakh, was shown on Twitter as part of China. Leh is the largest town in Ladakh.