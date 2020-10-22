MHA Joint Secy (North East) Calls on Chief Minister of Mizoram

Satyendra Garg, Joint Secretary( North East), Ministry of Home Affairs called on Chief Minister Pu Zoramthanga at the residence of the latter today at Aizawl.

Satyendra Garg appraised the Chief Minister about the discussion which took place yesterday at Silchar between the Home Secretary of Mizoram and her counterpart from Assam, as a result of which the main concern of traffic between the states have been restored. The Joint Secretary conveyed to the Chief Minister his expectation that normalcy is restored soon. He also addressed the larger issue concerning the border for which he hoped mutually acceptable end could be achieved.

The Joint Secretary also met with Chief Secretary of Mizoram Pu Lalnunmawia Chuaungo and also with leaders of the Joint-NGOs.