No More Compensation to Families of COVID-19 Victims: Tripura Govt

The Tripura government has now decided that people succumbing to the COVID-19 infection after December 31 will not be compensated.

Earlier, the government announced that the families of those who succumbed to COVID-19 would be provided with a one-time grant of Rs 10 lakh from the CM Relief Fund and SDRF amounting to Rs 6 lakh and Rs 4 lakh respectively.

The new guidelines issued by the government also stated that the central government employees, except for health workers, will also not avail this one time grant. It was further stated that any resident of Tripura, who expires outside the state will not be eligible for the compensation.

Further, residents of other states succumbing to the viral infection in the state will also be not eligible for availing the compensation, the guidelines stated.