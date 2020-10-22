Onion Prices to Touch New High This Diwali

Consumers will feel the burnt as onion will likely see a significant spike in prices with the quality of onions to detoriate.

According to reports, the onions which priced at Rs. 20 is expected to reach Rs. 100 per kg.

The supply of onions has been affected due to which the prices have seen a sharp rise. Moreover, the onion crops were destroyed due to incessant rains and therefore, there has been a delay in arrival of the onions in the market.

Nashik, which has the highest onion cultivation, suffered a lot of damage due incessant rainfall.

The onion which was being sold for Rs 30 per kg is now available in for Rs 70-80 kg.