PM Modi inaugurates Durga Puja Pandal in West Bengal through video conference and greeted the people on the occasion.

Durga Puja pandal was organized at Eastern Zonal Cultural Centre (EZCC) on the initiative of BJP Mahila Morcha.

Further, PM Modi wished everyone a happy Durga Puja and the upcoming Diwali. He said this time Durga Puja is being performed amid Corona pandemic, so special emphasis should be on following the Covid appropriate behaviour. The Prime Minister appealed to everyone to keep social distance and wear masks.

“Everyone has shown immense control and commitment to the entire arrangements while also ensuring that the flavour of Durga Puja remains the same,” the PM added.