Rain Likely to Play Spoilsport During Durga Puja in NE Region

Northeast likely to witness light to moderate rainfall at most places over Nagaland, Manipur, and Mizoram & Tripura on 22nd and 23rd and over Assam and Meghalaya on 23rd and 24th October 2020 during this Durga Puja season.

Also, Light to moderate rainfall likely to occur over Assam & Meghalaya on 22nd and over Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on 24 October.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) sources informed that the Low-pressure Area over Central parts of Bay of Bengal & neighbourhood now lies as a Well Marked Low-Pressure Area over West-central Bay of Bengal & neighbourhood. It is very likely to move northwestwards during next 24 hours and move north¬northeast wards thereafter towards West Bengal¬Bangladesh coasts across Northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha coast during subsequent 48 hours. It is likely to concentrate into a Depression by tomorrow and further into a Deep Depression during the subsequent 24 hours.