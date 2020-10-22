Tapir Gao nominated as Member of the University Court for Rajiv Gandhi University

NET News Desk

The Lok Sabha has nominated Arunachal Pradesh MP Tapir Gao as a Member of the University Court for Rajiv Gandhi University, Rono Hills Arunachal Pradesh.

Gao has been nominated to serve as a member of the court of the Rajiv Gandhi University, Itanagar as requested by the Ministry of Education (Department of Higher Education).

The minister in a tweet said, “Honoured to be nominated by the Hon’ble Speaker, Lok Sabha as a Member of the University Court for Rajiv Gandhi University, Rono Hills Arunachal Pradesh.

Recently the university has ranked 2nd position in the list of central universities as released by Ministry of Education, GOI”