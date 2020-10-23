Covid-19 vaccine to be provided free in Assam: Himanta Biswa Sarma

NET News Desk

The Covid-19 Vaccine would be distributed free in Assam whenever the vaccine is released in the market, said Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Speaking to media persons during Durga Puja celebrations in Nagaon today, Sarma said the vaccine will be free in Assam too, as the Government of India has already indicated that vaccine will be free of cost.

As on Thursday, Assam has recorded 2,03,282 COVID-19 cases. While 508 cases were detected in the state the death toll went up to 896 after seven more people succumbed to the disease on Thursday.