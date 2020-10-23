Manipur: BJP candidate Pu Ginsuanhau Zou elected uncontested from Singhat assembly constituency

NET News Desk

Manipur BJP candidate Pu Ginsuanhau won uncontested from Manipur’s Singhat assembly constituency. The move came after an independent candidate, Chinlunthang from Manipur’s Singhat assembly constituency has withdrawn his nomination papers on Thursday.

In the Singhat assembly constituency, the BJP has fielded Ginsuanhau as their candidate while the Congress has not fielded any candidate in the said assembly constituency.

On Wednesday, nomination papers of all the 15 candidates for the by-elections to five assembly constituencies- Wangoi,Wangjing-Tentha,Lilong,Saitu (ST)and Singhat(ST) were accepted after scrutiny.

With the withdrawal of the nomination paper of Chinlunthang, the former MLA and BJP candidate Ginsuanhau becomes an uncontested candidate in Singhat assembly constituency.

The by-elections for the five assembly constituencies were necessitated after their respective sitting MLAs resigned from the membership of the Manipur Legislative Assembly in the recent past.

The ECI had announced by-elections to five Manipur constituencies on November 7, Singhat assembly constituency is one of it.

The last date of withdrawal of nomination is October 23. The counting of votes will take place on November 10.

Congratulating Pu Ginsuanhau Zou for winning the seat Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh tweeted on Friday:

“Winning of Singhat A/C By-Poll uncontested by @BJP4Manipur candidate Pu Ginsuanhau Zou is the result of people trust in the discipline & ideology of @BJP4India & the paradigm shift in development the nation witnesses since 2014 under the leadership of PM Shri @narendramodi ji,” Singh tweeted on Friday.

He further congratulated the people of Singhat in a tweet.