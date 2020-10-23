Trucks Resume Movement After 4 Days in Assam-Mizoram Border

Movement of trucks carrying essential items has resumed after Assam and Mizoram agreed to restore peace and normalcy on the interstate boundary.

Trucks that got stranded on both sides of the border since the clash between the people of the two states on Saturday night have started moving since yerterday.

Kolasib district Superintendent of Police Vanlalfaka Ralte, told PTI that some trucks carrying essential commodities have entered the state under police escort on Thursday morning from neighbouring Cachar district of Assam.

A Cachar district official said, “More than 140 trucks have crossed over to Mizoram since this morning. A few trucks have also reached Lailapur from across the border.”

Meanwhile, Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga has instructed officials to ask security forces not to withdraw from the border areas till a final decision is made by the Centre on the matter and normalcy returns to the area.