Bomb Attack on Bengali-Medium School in Mizoram

A bomb blast hit a Bengali-medium school on Thursday night at Saihapui V village in Mizoram’s Kolasib district bordering Assam.

There were no casualties. Khaingte who has been camping in Vairengte town since the violence broke out at Saihapui V and Vairengte town last Saturday, said the miscreants used gelignite to destroy the building.

According to DIG Khaingte, the school which is close to the Saihaipui V Village task force duty post, which was dismantled by a mob from Hawaithang and surrounding villages on October 17 with the help of Assam Police officials.

A criminal case was registered at Vairengte police station under various sections.