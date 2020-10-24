Defence Minister reaches Sukna military camp in Darjeeling

NET News Desk

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today reached Sukna Military Camp in Darjeeling along with the Chief of the Army Staff, General Manoj Mukund Naravane.

Singh is on a two-day visit to West Bengal and Sikkim during which he will be visiting forward areas and will be interacting with the troops.

Earlier in the day, he tweeted: “Heading to Darjeeling on a two-day visit to West Bengal and Sikkim. I shall visit the forward areas and also interact with the troops. A road constructed by the Border Roads Organisation in Sikkim will also be inaugurated during the visit.”

The Defence Minister will celebrate Dussehra with the Indian Army soldiers in a high-altitude border area in Sikkim and perform ‘Shastra Puja’ (worship of weapons) on the occasion on Sunday, government sources said.

The defence minister’s decision to celebrate Dussehra with Army soldiers in the border area in Sikkim sector of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) comes in the midst of India’s border row with China in eastern Ladakh.

Sources said the defence minister will visit a number of border posts of the Indian Army besides inaugurating a few infrastructure projects.