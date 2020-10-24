Landslide Cuts off Imphal-Mao National Highway

Landslides triggered by incessant rains cut off the Imphal-Mao National Highway in Manipur on October 23.

According to reports, the landslide took place at Khongnem area in Manipur’s Senapati district due to continuous rain in the area.

Further vehicular movements along the Imphal-Mao sector of the highway have been affcected.

Along with goods trucks several passenger carrying smaller vehicles were also stranded along the highway.

Residents in Imphal said that Imphal River which flows through Imphal West and Imphal East districts also flowing at an alarming level since Friday evening.

The water level of the Nambul river which flows through the Imphal city area are also rising in the last 24 hours.