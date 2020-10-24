Naga People’s Front Slams Govt’s Decision to Hold Hornbill Festival

The Naga People’s Front (NPF) slammed the Nagaland Government for its decision to hold the annual Hornbill Festival in December.

The NPF urged the Government to withdraw its decision for safety of the people of the State and termed it to be a “suicidal mission”.

“Even if the celebration may be in a virtual form, a festival is a festival, and in any festival celebration, without people’s participation, there cannot be any celebration,” the party said.

The NPF said that the State Government must be aware that the positivity rate in Nagaland has surpassed the national rate, which clearly indicates that the State has a higher transmission rate than the national rate.

The Hornbill Festival is a celebration held every year from 1 to 10 December, in Nagaland, Northeast India. It is also called the ‘Festival of Festivals’.