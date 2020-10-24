“SARU KALAR KICHU KATHA: AT JORHAT (MEMOIR – I)” by Jyoti Prasad Rajkhowa released

An Assamese language book titled “SARU KALAR KICHU KATHA: AT JORHAT (MEMOIR – I)” authored by Jyoti Prasad Rajkhowa, IAS (Retd.),former Chief Secretary of Assam and former Governor of Arunachal Pradesh was released today by two Senior Journalist, namely Lalit Gogoi and Bhaben Dutta, along with Jogeswar Borah, former District and Sessions Judge, at a small book release function held at the Narikal Bari residence of Rajkhowa.

The book is published by ‘Blue Sparrow Books’ and is available at Amazon.in. The cover page of the book is drawn by the author’s grand-son Luit V Rajkhowa, a class – X student and it will be the fourth major book authored by Rajkhowa. Earlier, Rajkhowa had authored three biographies on three important personalities of North-East India, namely, Chilarai, Sankardeva and Sukapha.

The book inaugurated today contains around 24 episodes based on Rajkhowa’s school life at Jorhat. Lalit Gogoi and Bhaben Dutta praised the literary effort and the major books written by Rajkhowa in both English and Assamese. They further expressed hope that the instant book will greatly benefit the students and new generation in understanding the importance of self-discipline, punctuality, perseverance, dedication to work, dignity of labour, extra-curricular activities, among others.