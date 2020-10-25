Arunachal Pradesh: Solar Fencing distributed to Audung and Khardung Villages

NET News Desk

Tawang MLA Tsering Tashi today distributed solar Fencing to Audung and Khardung Villages under Kyidphel Circle. The two villages have been taken up under Cluster farming, and erection of these Solar fencings will be taken up soon.

MLA Tashi also gave away Agriculture Harvesting reapers to three villages, viz., Jamkhar, Bekhar, and Shernup under Kyidphel circle. He further inaugurated a Men-Tse-Khang (Sowa Rigpa) Clinic, which will deliver a traditional system of Health services at Kyidphel and its nearby villages.

This will be the 59thBranch of Men-Tse –Khang in India and will work under Supervision of Tawang Men-Tse Khang. Currently, Tawang Men-Tse Khang has been serving around 450 patients per month and has so far treated 15 COVID-19 patients informed Dr.Tenzin Gelek of Men-Tse-Khang Tawang.

DC Tawang Sang Phuntsok, Additional DC Lobsang Tsering Ex-PRI members, Public Leaders and villagers attended the programme. The villagers were given awareness on COVID-19, and free hand sanitizers and masks were also distributed during the programme by Panchayat Deptt.

Tsering Tashi spoke extensively on the importance of Agriculture and asked the villagers to work towards becoming self reliant. He reflected on the govt. initiatives to promote and strengthen the agriculture sector, and asked the villagers to take up multiple cropping or crop rotation for optimum utilization of the agricultural fields. He further asked the villagers who have been provided with Solar fencing to take up maintenance from time to time.