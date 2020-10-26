Health worker donning PPE kit carries COVID-19 patient on back; walks half km

NET News Desk

Owing to poor road condition one Gopal Saikia from Assam’s Lakhimpur District who works for the 108 ambulance service carried a COVID -19 positive patient on his back and travelled for almost half a kilometre to reach an ambulance.

Due to poor road conditions, the ambulance could not reach the house of the patient. It was then Saikia took it upon himself to carry the patient and walked his way to the ambulance for a distance of almost 500 metres. The patient’s house is located in Ghulamara near Dhakuakhana.

Donning a PPE kit the corona warrior Saikia swung into action so that the patient can be taken to the hospital and is provided with the required treatment.

Meanwhile, the video of Saikia carrying the patient to the ambulance has gone viral on social media and has been heaped with praises for his exemplary act.

Sharing the video on Twitter Congress MP Ripun Bora said, “More power and courage to Mr. Gopal, a health worker of Lakhimpur district, #Assam who had to carry a sick coronavirus patient on his back and travel half kilometres to reach ambulance.”