21-Yr-Old College Student Shot Dead in Broad Daylight, Accused Arrested

In a shocking incident, a girl was shot dead in broad daylight by an assailant outside her college in Haryana’s Ballabhgarh.

Reportedly, the assailant was trying to pull her in the car. Failing the possible bid to kidnap her, the assailant shot the girl in the head. He later fled with his associate in a car.

The girl was rushed to the hospital where she succumbed to her bullet wound.

As per the video, two men tried to force her inside the car, when she refused, the man shot the girl on the roadside.

Meanwhile, both accused involved in the brutal murder of a girl student has been arrested. The murder weapon has been recovered.

“An SIT led by ACP Crime Anil Kumar will ensure quick probe & time-bound trial to ensure justice to the family,” said Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij.

