Assam BJP Worker Lodges Case Against Khasi Students Union Leader, Refuses to Withdraw Case

Assam BJP youth wing leader has refused to withdraw the FIR lodged by him against the Khasi Students Union (KSU) chief for putting up posters against Bengalis residing in Meghalaya.

“We will not withdraw the FIR until the KSU president publicly apologizes for putting up such banners and posters,” he told reporters.

Earlier last week, the students’ body had launched a poster campaign at prime locations of Shillong.

Some of the posters read, “All Meghalaya Bengalis are Bangladeshis” and “Khasiland for Khasis; Foreigners Go Away.”

The posters were later removed by police. “It is hereby informed that banners that were displayed today in public places, have been removed. We request all concerned to kindly co-operate with us in promoting peace and harmony in the State,” Meghalaya Police tweeted.

Reacting to this, BJYM Cachar, Assam chief Amitesh Chakraborty lodged an FIR against KSU president, Lambokstar Marngar.

However, a BJP MLA in Meghalaya had asked Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha’s (BJYM) Cachar chief Amitesh Chakraborty to withdraw the FIR lodged by him against the KSU chief.

Meanwhile, reacting to the issue, BJP leader and former Meghalaya Governor Tathagata Roy, in a tweet, said: “I say this taking full responsibility as ex-Governor of Meghalaya: KSU needs to be banned just like HNLC. It is an anti-national terrorist organization, threatening Indian citizens, some of whom are residents of Meghalaya since British times. Like my family on both sides.”