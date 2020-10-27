Assam Police Seize Rs 10 Lakh Fake Currency in Guwahati

Guwahati city police seized fake currency notes amounting to Rs 10 lakh from the city in Assam.

According to reports, the sleuths of the Crime Branch of the Assam Police carried out an operation at Milan Path in Panjabari’s Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Road and seized fake Indian currency notes worth Rs 10 lakh on Saturday night.

The four youths were identified as Nazrul Hassan, Afzalur Rahman, Nizam Uddin (27) and Hamid Ali (22).

Hamid Ali is the son of Mohammad Ali of 2 No Islampur under Bihpuria police station in Lakhimpur district and Nizam Uddin is the son of Mofiz Ali of 1 No Islampur under Bihpuria PS in Lakhimpur district.

The Crime Branch sleuths also seized a fake note printing machine, a bike and a number of mobile phones from their possession.

Notably, the racketeers were carrying out their activities from a rented house.