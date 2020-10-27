“Madrassa Teaching is All About Allah”- Assam Education Minister Shares video of Maulana Abdul Aleem Faruqi

At a time when there is a widespread controversy over shutting down all madrassas by the Government of Assam by the month of November, State Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday shared a video of Maulana Abdul Aleem Faruqi of Jamiat Ulama quoting him saying “Madrassa teaching is all about Allah”.

Himanta took to Twitter sharing the same and tweeted, “Maulana Abdul Aleem Faruqi of Jamiat Ulama, rightly says Madrassa teaching is all about Allah. However, we want to teach children science, arts & commerce. It’s for this reason we’ve decided to convert all our Govt Madrassas into normal educational institutions in Assam.”

Maulana Abdul Aleem Faruqi of Jamiat Ulama, rightly says Madrassa teaching is all about Allah. However, we want to teach children science, arts & commerce. It's for this reason we've decided to convert all our Govt Madrassas into normal educational institutions in Assam. pic.twitter.com/0oy5IpjI3o — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) October 27, 2020

Earlier this month, Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that the state government will close down all government-run ‘Madrassas’ in Assam.

He also mentioned that the Government of Assam cannot allow religious education with public money.

“No religious educational institutes will be allowed to function with government funds. We will bring out a notification in November to this effect. We have nothing to say about privately-run madrassas,” added Himanta.