Male Govt Employees Who Are Single Parents Now Entitled to Child Care Leave

The Centre has entitled male employees of the government to Child Care Leave (CCL) who are single parents.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh announced the move taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government while briefing about some of the major reforms brought by DoPT.

However, he added that the provision and privilege of CCL will be available only for those male employees who happen to be “single male parent”, which may include male employees who are widowers or divorcees or even unmarried and may, therefore, be expected to take up the responsibility of child care as a single-handed parent.

Jitendra Singh said the orders regarding this had been issued quite some time back but somehow did not receive enough circulation in the public.

In a further relaxation to this provision, Singh informed that an employee on CCL may now leave the headquarter with the prior approval of Competent Authority.