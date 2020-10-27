Mizoram to Impose Weeklong Lockdown from Today

The Mizoram Government has imposed a weeklong lockdown at Aizawl Municipal Council (AMC) area from October 27 to November 3 in view of the rising cases of COVID-19 in the area.

The lockdown will come into effect from 4:30 AM of Tuesday till 4:30 AM of November 3 (Tuesday).

This was decided after an emergency meeting under the chairmanship of Health and Home Minister was held today with the consent of the Chief Minister Zoramthanga.

