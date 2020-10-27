Pakistan Blast: At least 7 Killed, 19 Children Injured in Explosion at Madrassa

More than 19 children have been injured after a massive explosion went off on Tuesday morning near a seminary in Peshawar, the capital city of Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, a Pakistani media reported.

The blast took place around 8.30 am local time (9 am IST), according to BBC.

Mohammad Asim, spokesperson of the local Lady Reading Hospital, confirmed the toll. He said that the injured were being provided with immediate medical attention and that an emergency has been declared at the hospital, adding that four of the seven deceased were students between the ages of 20 to 25.

A local resident Abdul Rahim told Reuters that the school is largely for adult students and many were studying when the blast happened. Rahim’s cousin was among the wounded.