Understanding ‘Good Touch’ & ‘Bad Touch’

With the recent increase in molestation cases with minors in India, it has become a matter of concern. In a lot of cases, the assaulters are people from within the family. Psychologist & Psychotherapist Suniti Barua throws some light on differentiating between ‘good touch’ and ‘bad touch’ that may help the parents in making their children aware about crimes.

To be safe & protected is a need and right of every child. Every parent has the crucial role to play in this and needs to initiate the conversation of good and bad touch. To be ‘touch’ sensitive is very important for children, even for toddlers as young as 3 years old.

The conversation of good and bad touch can be tricky. It is a sensitive topic and most of us have some kind personal experience with this, which may hinder us from speaking up. But you must attempt to guide your children in better ways to ensure their protection and empowerment.

Some of the ways in which you can start this conversation –

Explain what a good and a bad touch is –

“Good” touch feels caring, safe, or is fun. E.g. a hug from loved ones. “Bad” touch makes you feel scared and uncomfortable, e.g. forceful hugs or cheek pulling from an unknown person etc. Explain that the bad touch will produce a gut feeling of negativity.

Give Them Ownership of Their Body –

Begin by telling your children that they own their bodies, and that no one has a right to touch them, inappropriately. And they can reserve certain parts as ‘private.’

Empower Them to Say NO –

Even if it’s something like holding hands or getting a hug or kiss, they know they have the right to say no if they don’t like it. If someone touches them in a way they didn’t like,they should tell that person to stop. You can also empower them to shout if they feel danger.

Keep the lines of communication open –

You can include this discussion while reading a story or while making your little one sleep at nap time/at night. This will also make them feel comfortable and open up about any incident.

Teach the ‘underwear rule’ –

Use bath time to describe their body parts, with proper names. This will help them to clearly describe if anything happens. Tell them that “If your underwear covers it, it’s a private area and no one should be seeing or touching that area”

Make the conversation light and easy –

Giving your child looks that say, “Come here, I have a situation that I want to discuss with you,” makes the entire conversation serious and their avoidance mode starts. You can causally initiate the ‘touch-talk’ during playtime conversation.

Abuse or any kind of bad touch is not just limited to strangers. Abuse through a known person or within extended family/family is a harsh fact of life. It is more common than we think and is very traumatic leading to shock, rage, blaming and denial are natural responses.

Dealing with this can be very difficult. It’s important to remember that although the abuse was done by a close family member, it does not erase criminal liability.

Be mindful of your reactions. They may include denying or minimizing the victim’s reality by telling them that he/she “will get over it” or saying that worse things have happened to other people in life. Being aware of the legal support you have is an important resource and reading up on the POCSO act will help you know more about it.

Some ways to manage abuse within known people –

Don’t blame yourself for not knowing how this happened. Culprits are usually manipulative and being a family member, their presence is rarely viewed as strange.

Know your reactions and try to steady your mind before taking further steps.

Have a direct conversation with the culprit to avoid clash with other family members.

Support the victim to prevent further abuse and any pressure or threats from the culprit.

If the culprit is an immediate family member, filing a police report may be very difficult and painful. So prepare yourself for this and seek out help from your friends and trusted circle..

And above all time, love, kindness and patience — are key to overall recovery.

Remember that prevention is better than cure. You have the power to uplift and protect yourself and your child. Good luck with your positive parenting!