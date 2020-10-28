Man’s Gruesome Halloween Decoration Prompted Several Calls to Cops

What would you do when you wake up one fine day and with a hot cup of tea you look out of the window and you see dead bodies lying in a pool of blood? Obviously you call the police!

An artist’s bloody Halloween masterpiece has caught the attention of his neighbors – and even local cops – in Dallas, Texas.

Homeowner Steven Novak used nearly two dozen gallons of fake blood to create the gory fake crime scene featuring four ‘dead bodies’ on a blood-soaked yard in Texas.

The masterpiece features a man killed by a chainsaw and a ‘body bag’.

The gruesome display has prompted multiple visits by police following complaints from locals, although the officers reportedly described the scene as ‘cool’.

Novak, a local artist based in East Dallas, created the horror show with one dummy sprawled on the roof of his house with a large knife through its head.

Another dummy has had its head pounded with a metal safe, and lies in a pool of blood, while one ‘body’ lies with its head completely smashed in.

A horde of zombies can be seen in the window of the house.

However, Novak said he was most proud of the wheelbarrow tipped over by the street, as it looks like a ‘failed attempt to dispose of the dismembered bodies in the middle of the night.’