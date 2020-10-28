Proxy Candidate Scores 99.8% for JEE Topper in Assam; FIR Registered

An FIR has been registered with the Azara Police in Assam against the topper of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains allegedly for using a proxy to sit in the examination.

The examination was held on September 5.

According to reports, a student here has been accused of allegedly proxying the prestigious engineering entrance exam to get 99 percent number. The student has been accused of bringing 99 percent of the number to someone else in the examination.

According to the FIR, the candidate who brought 99.8 percent number in the JEE Main examination did not appear for the examination himself. This FIR has been lodged by Mitradev Sharma. It is worth noting that this year, JEE Main examination was held on September 5 at various examination centers across the country.

In addition to Guwahati, DCP (West) Suprottiv Lal Barua says that a complaint was filed in this regard on 23 October. In which the Proxy has been accused in the JEE Main Examination.

A special investigation team has been formed to investigate these allegations. In fact, the FIR alleged that the candidate had to appear for the JEE examination at a center in Borjhar in the city. But after completing the biometric attendance formalities, he came out of the examination hall with the help of the inspector and someone else gave that candidate the exam.

The DCP says that the matter has come to light after the candidate appearing for the JEE examination admitted it himself during a phone call. Police have phone call recordings. Police is in touch with the National Testing Agency in this case, which conducts JEE examinations across the country. Police say data is being sought from the NTA to help in the investigation. Police say the accused student has not yet been arrested.