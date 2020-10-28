Woman Attacks Boyfriend with Acid in Tripura

A resident of Belchara village in Khowai district of Tripura, has been booked by the police for throwing acid on her boyfriend allegedly for refusing to marry her.

According to reports, the incident took place on October 19 following which and a case against the accused Binita was registered by the victim’s brother.

Further a local court of Khowai sent the 27-year-old woman to 14 days judicial custody.

The girl somehow pursued him for a meeting and came prepared with the acid, said police.

“They engaged into a quarrel that further angered her and she threw the acid at his face and left,” police said.

The victim is being treated at GBP Hospital.