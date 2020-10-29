Assam Becomes 1st State to Introduce ‘Transgender’ Option in Gender Category in Civil Service Exam Form

Assam becomes the first state in the country to introduce a ‘transgender’ option in the gender category of the civil service examination form.

Notably, 42 aspirants of the transgender community of Assam have filled the form this year, applying for the posts of ACS junior grade and other allied services.

As per the 2011 census, Assam has a transgender population of 11,374 with 53.69 per cent literacy rate.

“It is really a good news for the community, because 42 is not a small number in comparison to the present socio-economic status of the transgender people in Assam. The APSC is the first state public service commission of the country to introduce transgender as a gender category in its application form,” transgender activist Swati Bidhan Baruah told The Assam Tribune.