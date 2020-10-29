Assam: “No Salary for 3 Months”, Alleges AMCH Doctor

Pratyush Mahanta, a doctor of Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh, in a tweet said that he had not been paid his salary for 89 days.

Taking it to social media on Wednesday, posting a picture of the notice to vacate hostels, the doctor wrote, “Days without salary= 89. Now a notice to vacate our hostels”.

The doctor in his tweet also tagged the state health minister and several other functionaries of the health department.

The doctor also attached the order issued from the AMCH authorities to the passed-out (2017-2020) batch of passed out post-graduate doctors to vacate their hostels.

The notice issued on October 22 said that as per instructions of the government of Assam and SSUHS the undergraduate courses would start from November 2020 and the students would return to their hostels. “Hence, all the passed-out PG doctors who have been appointed by the government of Assam and allowed to work at AMCH, Dibrugarh are hereby directed to arrange their accommodation outside the AMC, Dibrugarh within first week of November positively, so that we can accommodate the 1st year postgraduate students and returning UG students,” the order said.

The doctor also attached the application submitted to the authorities in response to the order issued which said to reconsider the order as availability of immediate accommodation within the vicinity of AMCH for a large group of doctors is difficult to find. Moreover, the doctors’ salary from August to October has not been credited, the grievance letter said.