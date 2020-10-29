Assam Rifles DG briefs Shah and Rijiju about various affairs of NE

The Assam Rifles Director General Lt Gen Sukhdeep Sangwan met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju in Delhi and briefed them about various affairs of the northeast region on Wednesday.

As per reports, on Tuesday the Lt Gen Sangwan apprised Shah about the security related issues concerning the northeastern region as well as significant contributions made by the para-military force in the region.

Later he met Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Rijiju on Tuesday and briefed him about the Assam Rifles contributions in promoting the “Khelo India Mission and Fit India Movement” in the northeast region. Lt Gen Sangwan also updated Rijiju on the progress in converting the Assam Rifles Public School in Shillong into a sports school.

The DG also called on Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and Indian Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane last week in Delhi and had apprised them about the prevailing threats and the security situation along the India-Myanmar border.

Smuggling of drugs, arms and other contraband is taking place regularly in the northeastern region across the borders specially from Myanmar. Mountainous Mizoram and Manipur have become the main transit route for drug smuggling.

Assam Rifles troopers have seized huge quantities of drugs and various other contraband worth crores of rupees during the past one year.

Four northeastern states — Arunachal Pradesh (520 km), Manipur (398 km), Nagaland (215 km) and Mizoram (510 km) — share 1,643-km of unfenced border with Myanmar.