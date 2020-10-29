Folk Singer Molested in Tripura; One Arrested After Video Goes Viral

Tripura Police arrested one person involved in the folk singer Shyma Nama molestation case on October 28.

The accused has been identified as Sanit Barman, son of Ramesh Barman.

According to reports, the victim, who is a well-known folk singer of Tripura, went with her boyfriend on Tuesday night when she was molested and harassed by a gang of youths on the road between Tripura Medical College (TMC) and Ashwini market.

Video footage revealed that some of the youths also captured the moments of molesting her on mobile phone cameras and posted videos on social media.

Police sources said, “At around 10 pm on Tuesday night, the girl was on her way back home from TMC towards Ashwini market with her boyfriend.”

“As the girl was on her way, she was suddenly surrounded by a gang of criminals who were in inebriated conditions. The miscreants made lewd remarks to the girl and then started pulling her dress including her blouse and kept on touching her inappropriately,” police sources said.

“Despite the girl’s protests, the harassment and molestation continued for a while before the girl managed to escape with some alert locals rushing to the spot,” sources said.

The accused was arrested under IPC section 354 (A), 354(B) and 34, said Amtali Police Station officer in charge Sidharta Shankar Kar.