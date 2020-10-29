Internet Services to be Suspended in Arunachal on November 1

Internet services will be temporarily suspended in 15 districts of the state during the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Combined Competitive (Prelims) Examination (APPSCCE) scheduled for 1 November (Sunday).

An order issued by Home Commissioner Kaling Tayeng stated that internet will be suspended in Tawang, West Kameng, East Kameng, West Siang, Leparada, East Siang, Upper Siang, Lower Subansiri, Upper Subansiri, Lower Dibang Valley, Lohit, Tirap, Changlang, Itanagar Capital Region and Papum Pare districts from 8 am to 12 noon, and from 12 noon to 4 pm on 1 November to prevent transmission/sharing of exam-related information through telecom services.

The order has been issued at the request of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission.