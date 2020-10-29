JEE Topper from Assam Arrested for Using Proxy Candidate

Assam Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) topper Neel Nakshatra Das has been arrested for allegedly using a proxy to write the exam.

According to reports, Neel Nakshatra Das, his father Dr Jyotirmoy Das, and three other persons have been arrested by the Azara Police Station officials.

The arrested persons are Dr Jyotirmoy Das, Neel Nakshatra Das, Hamendra Nath Sarma, Pranjal Kalita and Hirukamal Pathak.

Earlier, an FIR has been registered with the Azara Police in Assam against the topper of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains allegedly for using a proxy to sit in the examination.

The examination was held on September 5.

According to reports, a student here has been accused of allegedly proxying the prestigious engineering entrance exam to get 99 percent number. The student has been accused of bringing 99 percent of the number to someone else in the examination.

According to the FIR, the candidate who brought 99.8 percent number in the JEE Main examination did not appear for the examination himself. This FIR has been lodged by Mitradev Sharma. It is worth noting that this year, JEE Main examination was held on September 5 at various examination centers across the country.