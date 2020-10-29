Manohari Gold Specialty Tea sold at Rs 75000 Per Kg in Assam

The Guwahati Tea Auction Centre (GTAC) on Thursday sold a Specialty Tea at a record price of Rs 75,000 per kg, the highest ever this year post lockdown.

After a gap of one year GTAC got another opportunity to sell Manohari Gold Specialty Tea in auction sale at Rs 75,000 per kg, Guwahati Tea Auction Buyer’s Association (GTABA), secretary, Dinesh Bihani told PTI.

The tea was sold by Contemporary Brokers Private Limited and purchased by Guwahati-based tea trader Vishnu Tea Company, which will sell it across the world on their digital e-commerce website 9amtea.com, Bihani said.

“This is a great achievement amidst the global pandemic when the entire world is affected. Manohari Tea Estate has made extra effort to produce this speciality tea in the month of September and sent it to GTAC for sale”, the GTABA secretary said.

The earlier record was also set by the same mark of tea at Rs 50,000 per kg by the same tea garden last year now breaking their own record, he added.