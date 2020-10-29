Nagaland Police hands over 40 bamboo barricades to Delhi Police

NET News Desk

As a goodwill gesture, Nagaland Police on October 27 handed over 40 bamboo barricades to Delhi Police.

The bamboo barricades were given for use in traffic management at the national capital. The bamboo barricades were received by the ACP Traffic (HQ) New Delhi on behalf of the Delhi Police.

As a goodwill gesture Dimapur Police on 27th October 2020 handed over 40 (forty) bamboo barricades to Delhi Police for their use in traffic management at the national capital. The bamboo barricades were received by the ACP Traffic (HQ) New Delhi on behalf of the Delhi Police pic.twitter.com/WkzaThRwOn — NagalandPolice (@DGP_Nagaland) October 29, 2020

Earlier in August, in line with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan program, which aims for making India, a self-reliant nation by using locally available products, the Dimapur Police, Nagaland has come up with an idea of using Bamboo barricades. The materials are locally available in plenty, with low cost for production and low maintenance, besides encouraging local entrepreneurs.

The Dimapur Police has been using barricades made of plastic and metal since long, and the idea of using treated bamboo as barricades for assistance in traffic management which could be the first of its kind was conceptualized by one of the unit officer, T. Henthai Phom NPS, ACP Traffic Zone II, Dimapur. Through the support and encouragement of CP Dimapur and DCP Traffic, Jatila, the project saw the light of the day.

The bamboo barricades and collapsible wooden barricades can be used for multiple purposes, as traffic assistance tools, for road safety purposes, and as temporary traffic signs for informing commuters about the condition of roads etc.