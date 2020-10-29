Over 50% of Electorate Voted in 1st Phase of Bihar Assembly Elections

In the 16 districts that polled till 6 pm in the first phase of the Bihar Polls on Wednesday, the voting percentage was 53.54%.

The polling percentage in these same districts in the 2015 assembly elections stood at a cumulative 54.75%.

As per reports, Banka district saw the maximum polling.

According to Bihar’s Chief Electoral Officer, 53.54% of voters cast their votes across 71 Assembly constituencies by 6 pm.

The polling for the first phase began on Wednesday morning in 16 districts across the state. The election is being held in three phases and votes will be counted on November 10.